These are the 11 routes in Chennai that private mini-buses would serve in phase 1

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday flagged off 11 private mini-bus services at the Transport Commissioner Office, Guindy, as part of the State government’s revamped scheme to strengthen last-mile connectivity in urban and peri-urban areas.

Though 72 routes have been sanctioned for Chennai under the new scheme, operations have commenced on only 11 routes in the first phase.

Here are the routes in Chennai that private mini-buses would operate:

1.Nolambur Bus Stand to Paruthipattu Checkpost

2. Kovilambakkam to Kamakshi Hospital

3. Ramapuram DLF to Porur Tollgate

4. Chettiar Agaram Main Road to Alwar Thirunagar Aavin Point

5. Kaiveli Bridge to Madipakkam Koot Road

6. Eechangadu to Madipakkam Bus Stop

7. Adambakkam Railway Station Eechangadu (Junction)

8.Lamech School at Valasaravakkam to Meenakshi Government Hospital at Maduravoyal

9. OMR Service Road, Karapakkam to Thuraipakkam 200 Feet Road

10. Sholinganallur to Thoraipakkam

11. Ambattur Dunlop Bus Stand to Pammathukulam (via SVT Nagar Park)