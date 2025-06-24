Therukoothu, conflict at borders through Kodu

CHENNAI: Everything around us is art, and many of us communicate with the world through it. To explore some of the more nuanced and unexplored themes of art, artist, designer, and founder of Maisha Studio, Aishwarya Manivannan, has conceptualised K du 2025, an annual student exhibition based on the theme of lines.

“This theme has been brewing in me for years. The first thing we’re taught when we begin learning art is lines. It helps students tap into their creativity in its fullest form. A line is a simple yet profound element. It is one of the primary aspects of art and design. As artists, we observe lines everywhere, and I wanted students to engage with something simple yet complex,” says Aishwarya, who is also a Silambam practitioner.

This year, 25 student artists, aged between 14 and 25, are showcasing over 150 art pieces, spanning painting, sculpture, film, and animation. The exhibition opened its doors on June 18, exclusively for children with special needs. “Nature doesn’t restrict itself, and similarly, art should not be restricted either. Everyone deserves to experience and enjoy the serenity of art. This isn’t about doing something special. But it’s simply a social responsibility to consider and care for the needs of others,” the founder shares.

A 15-year-old artist, Vaibhav Gali Dayal, is showcasing a few of his unique artworks at the exhibition. When asked when he first got into art, the budding talent says, “Everyone is into art through scribblings. I just happened to continue that artistic vision.” For this event, he has experimented with one of Tamil Nadu’s traditional art forms, Therukoothu.

“Instead of focusing on the lines themselves, I used them in the process as layers, both small and large, to create a realistic piece. Lines are the basis of all art. It was a unique experience, and creatively incorporating lines was the real challenge,” he explains. For Vaibhav, art is a form of expression without constraints. “Art is purely subjective, and I enjoy the freedom it gives.”

Some of the key highlights of the event include a workshop on emotional expression through line and a collaborative live music and drawing jam. “I do not believe in age-based learning. Creativity doesn’t confine itself within the limits of an artist’s age. In fact, for this exhibition, peer learning had a great impact on the students,” Aishwarya notes.

Another participant, Maya Santhanakrishnan, who is also a filmmaker, has been painting for the past 17 years. “When I heard the theme lines, I began ideating and created mind maps. That led me to develop an animation based on borders, physical, geographical, and even mental,” she says. One of her works depicts a tussle between two elephants over an apple, which ends up getting squashed. “It symbolises how wars between countries often cost innocent lives,” the 20-year-old explains.

She also visited Urur Olcott Kuppam and documented the struggles of the local fishing communities. “On one side, the water is encroaching; on the other, various forces are trying to take away the rights of these communities,” she elaborates.

For Maya, the theme was more of an eye-opener than a challenge. “To me, art means change, people, resistance, and empathy,” she shares.

Speaking about the art scene in Chennai, Aishwarya remarks, “Students now have many opportunities to explore, and there’s a good mix of multimedia. Design is all around us, from cushions to jewellery to mobile phones. It has great scope and makes for a promising career. Art, in turn, gives us a space to express our inner thoughts and untold emotions that words often fail to capture.” —Witness the amalgamation of art and lines at K du 2025, on view at Lalit Kala Akademi, Thousand Lights, until June 24.