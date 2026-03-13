More than a cafe, this KNK Road space offers a candlelit retreat for book lovers and coffee enthusiasts

On the bustling KNK Road, we dabble through a quiet passage that leads to not your run-of-the-mill hangout spot. Walk a little further in and the space opens into a dimly lit room where towering bookshelves, vintage decor and candlelit corners evoke the mood of an old-world library.

Inspired by the spirit of Chennai's oldest locality, Moore Market, this newly opened Moore Market × Retro Coffee, in the heart of the city, invites visitors to experience literature not just through pages, but in the atmosphere itself.