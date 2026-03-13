More than a cafe, this KNK Road space offers a candlelit retreat for book lovers and coffee enthusiasts

CHENNAI: In a city where cafes often buzz with hurried conversations and clinking coffee cups, a hidden space in Nungambakkam offers a quiet escape where the city's noise slowly fades away.
On the bustling KNK Road, we dabble through a quiet passage that leads to not your run-of-the-mill hangout spot. Walk a little further in and the space opens into a dimly lit room where towering bookshelves, vintage decor and candlelit corners evoke the mood of an old-world library.
Inspired by the spirit of Chennai's oldest locality, Moore Market, this newly opened Moore Market × Retro Coffee, in the heart of the city, invites visitors to experience literature not just through pages, but in the atmosphere itself.
Inside the cafe, the design unfolds slowly, much like the pages of a novel. The space designed by architect Fardeen of Mebel Interior sets darker tones, focused lighting and antique style details, shaping the interior, while bookshelves form the visual rhythm. Warm pools of light highlight stacks of books and small reading corners, creating an ambience that feels intimate and slightly mysterious.
Zarook Shah, the founder of Moore Market, says the idea was born from his lifelong love for books and a desire to create something more compelling than a conventional cafe. “Chennai is known for its cafes, but very few spaces are rooted in literature and storytelling,” Shah says. “We wanted to create an environment where books are not just showcase items but become part of the entire experience.”
Their other branches are housed in Velachery and they all are built around literary themes. While earlier outlets explored worlds inspired by Harry Potter and Sherlock Holmes, the KNK Road store draws its mood from the gothic imagination of 19th-century American writer Edgar Allan Poe.
“The lighting, the colours, even the layout of the shelves are meant to create a sense of discovery, much like browsing through the old Moore Market, where every corner held a surprise,” Shah explains.
The cafe element, curated by Vanithaa Shankar, founder of Retro Coffee Club complements the laidback nature of the reading area.
“Coffee is synonymous with chilling and enjoying the moment,” she says.“When you combine that with books, it becomes something more than just a cafe visit. People come in for a cup of coffee, but they end up browsing, reading and simply soaking in.”
Alongside the books, the cafe serves comforting desserts and beverages, including their signature tiramisu, layered cakes and a decadent hot chocolate paired with brownie.
Two teenagers, Mansi and Diksha, instantly describe the place as aesthetic and reminiscent of the magical world of Harry Potter. “Something like this was definitely needed in KNK Road,” they say. “It is tranquile - books, coffee and quiet. It’s honestly a perfect spot for introverts.”
Among the day’s visitors were Adira and her mother, who arrived dressed as Wednesday Addams, reflecting their love for gothic pop culture.
“We’re huge fans of Wednesday,” Adira says with a grin. “This place just felt like the right vibe for it. The food, the books, the whole experience, we loved everything about it,” her mother added.
For Shah, that sense of curiosity and exploration is exactly the point. “We didn’t want to create just another cafe where people walk in, eat and leave,” he says. “We wanted them to experience the space.”
And judging by the quiet hum of readers flipping through pages under candlelight, that story has already begun.