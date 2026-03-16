The world in many frames

For many photographers, the concern is not just about the volume of images today, but about whether the artistic and narrative depth of photography is gradually being diluted by commercial pressures. “Instagram has become a saturation point for photography. Platforms like CPB help photographers like me validate, evaluate, and also recognise our skills,” states Muralikrishnan. Farah feels that for small photographers, without the backing of agencies or editorial machines, platforms like these are lifelines. “When a photographer living in Singapore stands beside work from Dhaka or Hamburg or Chennai itself, something shifts. You begin to see not just their world, but the edges of your own and how certain strands of these lives intersect. Without these spaces, many perspectives simply go unseen,” she adds. Head to Avtar Foundations for the Arts, MRC Nagar, on March 19 to immerse yourself in the confluence of themes. The exhibition is free of cost and will remain open until April 5.