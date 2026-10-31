The veena finds its groove

Set against the heritage architecture of DakshinaChitra Museum, the production pairs Rajhesh's veena composition with Bharatanatyam performances by dancers Sagana Muralidharan and Varshini Mukundan. Conceived as an audio-visual experience rather than a conventional music video, the project explores how a classical instrument can be presented through a contemporary visual language.

For Rajhesh, the idea behind Grooveena was to explore the possibilities of the instrument beyond its conventional musical boundaries. "For me, the veena is not limited to any one genre. Carnatic music is its soul, but I believe the instrument has enormous possibilities beyond tradition. With Grooveena, I wanted to explore its contemporary side, bringing in fresh sounds, energy and groove while retaining the veena's identity. It's all about pushing boundaries without losing its soul," he says.

However, experimentation, he believes, should not come at the cost of an instrument's identity. "The veena's soul remains Carnatic, but its possibilities are limitless. It's about finding that balance between tradition and innovation," he adds.