The veena finds its groove

CHENNAI: The notes of a veena composition take on another dimension when translated into movement. A musical pause becomes stillness, an intricate phrase finds expression through footwork, and melody flows through gestures and expressions. This interplay between sound and movement forms the essence of Grooveena, a new musical and visual release by veena maestro Rajhesh Vaidhya.
Set against the heritage architecture of DakshinaChitra Museum, the production pairs Rajhesh's veena composition with Bharatanatyam performances by dancers Sagana Muralidharan and Varshini Mukundan. Conceived as an audio-visual experience rather than a conventional music video, the project explores how a classical instrument can be presented through a contemporary visual language.
For Rajhesh, the idea behind Grooveena was to explore the possibilities of the instrument beyond its conventional musical boundaries. "For me, the veena is not limited to any one genre. Carnatic music is its soul, but I believe the instrument has enormous possibilities beyond tradition. With Grooveena, I wanted to explore its contemporary side, bringing in fresh sounds, energy and groove while retaining the veena's identity. It's all about pushing boundaries without losing its soul," he says.
However, experimentation, he believes, should not come at the cost of an instrument's identity. "The veena's soul remains Carnatic, but its possibilities are limitless. It's about finding that balance between tradition and innovation," he adds.
The music came first, with the idea of bringing dance into the visual gradually taking shape. Rajhesh says he has always visualised music beyond sound, and the dancers' interpretation brought another dimension to the composition. "Their movements added visual rhythm and emotions that made the music come alive differently," he says.
For Sagana and Varshini, both trained in Bharatanatyam, the process began with listening closely to the composition and identifying the emotions and imagery it evoked. They explored how adavus, abhinaya and intricate footwork could complement the music, allowing the choreography to flow while retaining the essence of both the dance form and the composition.
"We tried to let our bodies become an extension of the veena. Its pauses gave us space to express through stillness and abhinaya, while its intricate phrases inspired fluid movements, adavus and rhythmic footwork. We focused on listening closely and allowing the music to guide our movements rather than forcing a rhythm onto it," they explain.
Although Bharatanatyam and Carnatic music share a longstanding relationship, interpreting the composition for an audio-visual production called for a different approach. The dancers had to think beyond conventional stage choreography, experimenting with movements and expressions while adapting to the composition's unique musicality. Their intention was to retain the grace and vocabulary of Bharatanatyam while presenting it in a contemporary format.
The duo approached Grooveena as both a dance performance and a visual storytelling experience. Every gesture, expression and rhythmic sequence was an attempt to bring the veena's music alive through Bharatanatyam. The setting also became part of this visual interpretation. Performing at DakshinaChitra influenced their movements and expressions. "We wanted to connect with the space rather than treat it merely as a backdrop, allowing its heritage, aesthetics and atmosphere to become an extension of our choreography," they say.
The choice of a visual medium also offered possibilities beyond a conventional stage presentation. According to the dancers, camera angles, the use of space, expressions and storytelling allow audiences to experience traditional art from different perspectives. The visual format, they feel, can bring a certain intimacy to the art and its surroundings.
For Rajhesh, the idea of presenting Grooveena at DakshinaChitra came from Supernova, which handles music distribution for his label, RV Dreamscape Records, and his YouTube channel. The team suggested presenting the composition through a visual production at the museum, a concept he welcomed because of the cultural backdrop it offered.
With younger audiences increasingly encountering classical instruments through contemporary formats, the artistes see such collaborations as an opportunity to build curiosity and create fresh connections with traditional art forms. However, the dancers emphasise that innovation must not compromise the fundamentals of the form.
"For us, the technique, aesthetics, discipline and core principles of Bharatanatyam are non-negotiable. We believe innovation should expand the form, not dilute its identity," they say.
Rajhesh, too, sees an exciting future for the instrument. Describing the veena as timeless and versatile, he believes it has considerable scope in contemporary music as well.
Presented by Supernova in collaboration with RV Dreamscape Records, Grooveena features direction by Hari Rajan and creative direction and videography by RS Vineeth. Produced by Ashwin Kashyap Raghuraman and Abhishek Prakash, the production also features a brand collaboration with Majja.