The stories they see: Four Chennai photographers on how the camera changed the way they look at the world

I did it all by myself: Saravanan

“Observation is key!” Saravanan says. Even when he is not consciously photographing, he finds himself watching people and the world around him. When he does have a camera in hand, he often stands back first, observes the person in front of him and thinks about how he can present them through his vision before making the frame. His interests lie in street and fashion photography, along with portraits and conceptual portraits. But he isn't particularly interested in photographing someone simply because they look good. “Raw looks and emotions are underrated,” he adds.

Even when he sees someone interesting, his instinct is not always to immediately take out the camera. He looks for something happening around them — a story that makes the photograph worth making. And even now, he sees photography as something he is still exploring and learning through.

That willingness to experiment has taken him from street photography to portraits, models, clients and celebrities. He has also photographed friends who are Bharatanatyam dancers, using those opportunities to experiment with different kinds of frames and movements.

But photographing people comes with its own challenge: not everyone is comfortable in front of a camera. Saravanan doesn't immediately start giving them poses. Instead, he lets them move naturally and asks them to simply go with the flow. He shoots candid frames while they get comfortable, until eventually the camera becomes less intimidating.

He says he considers every photograph he takes his best in its own way. Before pressing the shutter, he observes and thinks about how he wants to make the image. Afterwards, he shows it to the person he has photographed.

If they really like it, he sometimes goes to a nearby studio, gets two physical copies printed and hands them over to them. “That is my happy core,” he says.

Many of those people, from different cities and different walks of life, have remained in his contacts. He began learning on his own, starting with street photography before gradually moving towards clients, models and celebrities. “I did it all by myself, whatever I've accomplished so far,” he concludes.