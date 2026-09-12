The politics of what’s on your plate

Dr Sylvia also adds that casteism plays a huge role while creating and implementing policy. “When a Dalit student is stunted or tired all the time, it’s labelled as a result of caste and not because of the lack of nutrition in the children,” she says.

Often, governments want to fix a deficiency by distributing tablets, but nutrient deficiencies need a holistic approach and they should begin with food. “This book is mainly for communities that have been traditionally marginalised and whose foods have been criminalised, to have a reference. So they can say this is the traditional food we’ve been eating, and this is their nutritional value,” she adds.

When asked if there was anything as bad as eating too much meat as human beings, Sylvia says that one can consume the right amount of meat even every day. “There are six food groups, and each group should contribute to your meal, at least four a day,” she explains. “Cereals and millets, like ragi and rice, form one group. Second is pulses and legumes (soya, dals, karamani, peas, rajma, chana). Third is milk and dairy, fourth is fruits and vegetables, fifth is meat, poultry, fish, etc, and the last is fats and oils. One has to consume things from 4 of these categories to have a balanced meal.”

Coming to the vegetarianism question, she says that it’s a misconception that milk and dairy are all plant-based foods; however, they are animal-based. She adds that the flag-bearers of vegetarianism are pushing it on the poor.

“While people glorify the model of vegetarianism, what is being pushed on the poor is a cheap vegetarianism that is nutrient-deficient. Our children deserve better,” she states.

Through her book, she presents research on how some plant-based alternatives are expensive, inaccessible and also do not provide the nutritional value that an animal-sourced food can provide. “Meat-based iron is haem iron that is more easily absorbed by our body than iron from plant-based sources,” she explains. “See, there are no plant-based alternatives for nutrients like B12; you have to look for an animal source. And these sources are cheaper. There is nothing like soya milk; it is merely an extract.”

Vegans, on the other hand, would find it impossible to meet their nutritional requirements.

Stating that the burden of climate change cannot be put on the poor, she says: “My question is, why do we want to compromise on children’s health without making these options accessible for the marginalised? A cow slaughter ban also affects those whose livelihood is through livestock, so what is their choice?”