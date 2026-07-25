The new Sunday ritual

CHENNAI: It's barely 6 am on a Sunday. As Chennai slowly wakes up, runners gather along the city's streets and beaches.
Some are marathon regulars, while others are first-timers excited for their very first run.
What begins as a few kilometres on the road often ends over coffee, conversations, and new friendships. Across the city, run clubs are evolving into communities where people come not only to improve their fitness but also to find a sense of belonging.
For Kavin Bharathi and Vedhanthan, founders of Voko Run Club, the idea began with a simple phone call.
"One day, Vedhanthan called me and simply asked, 'Should we start a run club?' We noticed there wasn't a major community in Chennai that catered to people in our age group, and we felt there was a gap. Instead of waiting for someone else to build it, we decided to create it ourselves," says Kavin.
What started with just five people gathering at Besant Nagar Beach has now grown into a thriving community, with some runs drawing more than 500 participants.
"From the beginning, we believed it could become something much bigger because our goal wasn't just to organise runs it was to make everyone feel welcomed, included, and like they belonged," the founders say.
The community, which initially consisted mostly of college friends, now includes students, working professionals, entrepreneurs, and people from different walks of life.
For the founders, however, the run itself is only one part of the experience.
"Running is what brings people together, but the community is what keeps them coming back. Through conversations, games, and shared experiences, people connect effortlessly. We often see people rediscover their inner child, laugh with strangers, and leave with new friendships. That's the real magic of Voko."
A similar philosophy drives Vamos Run Club, founded by Sathish Ashwin, along with co-founders Keerthana Rajendran and Santhosh Gunasekaran. The idea started from a desire to make fitness less intimidating and more accessible.
"Fitness was becoming either expensive or intimidating for many people. We wanted to create a community where anyone could simply show up, regardless of their age, fitness level, or background. Running should never be something people have to pay for. It should be free and accessible to everyone," says Sathish.
Starting with just three runners, VAMOS has grown into a community of over 4,000 members, completing more than 50 consecutive weeks of free weekend runs while partnering with fitness events such as Devil Circuit and Wild Warrior Obstacle Course.
Despite the growth, the founders believe the club's appeal lies beyond fitness.
"Fitness is usually the reason people join for the first time. What they're really looking for is connection. People want friends, motivation, accountability, and a reason to wake up early on a weekend. Running is simply what brings everyone together. The friendships are what keep them coming back," Sathish explains.
Accessibility remains central to both communities. Voko welcomes anyone willing to show up, regardless of their fitness level, with participants simply registering online before each run. Vamos follows a similar approach, encouraging beginners to walk, jog, or run at their own pace. Both clubs host regular weekend runs and community events.
For many participants, however, the true impact of these communities can be measured through the friendships they build and the confidence they discover along the way.
Swetha, who joined Voko after repeated encouragement from a friend, says saying "yes" transformed more than just her weekends.
"What started as a reluctant yes ended up being one of the best decisions I've made. I became more social, more open, and more present. In a lot of ways, it's been quietly healing and has shaped me in ways I can't always explain, but definitely feel," she says.
The strongest memory she carries, she says, is this: "I met someone who is now one of my closest and most important friends. That friendship, which started in this space, means a lot to me. It's not just about running. It's the people, the conversations, and the fact that it always feels welcoming. Every week gives me not just a chance to move, but also a chance to reset and feel grounded."
Selva's journey began out of curiosity. "I wanted to see how this whole run club scene worked. The whole Voko community felt like home. Sunday mornings became more productive and fun," he says.
He still remembers turning up on a rainy morning when only a handful of runners showed up. "I'm glad I didn't skip that day. I made a lot of friends who are family now."
Rubika Dharani, a participant at Vamos, speaks of similar experiences. “The first day at Vamos still stays in my heart. Like-minded people coming together to run meant something much bigger than fitness. I realised it wasn't just about running. It was about connecting with people, challenging yourself, and pushing your limits. Since then, VAMOS has become an important part of my lifestyle and something I genuinely look forward to every weekend," she says.
She adds, "It's the one place where I can forget all my personal and professional responsibilities and just be myself. The friendships I've built here have gone far beyond weekend runs. They're now a part of my everyday life. That's what keeps bringing me back every single week."
For both clubs, creating a welcoming environment is just as important as organising the run itself.
"Nobody gets left behind," says Sathish, adding that games and conversations after each run help first-time participants feel like they've been part of the community for months.
Both clubs have also expanded beyond traditional runs. While Voko organises concepts such as Run & Karaoke, Run & Paint sessions, and sober parties, Vamos incorporates games, fitness challenges, and community activities to ensure every weekend feels different.
For the founders, the success of these communities goes beyond numbers. "For us, it's never been just about running. It's about belonging. It's about creating memories. It's about building a community," say the Voko founders.