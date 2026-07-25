The new Sunday ritual

Some are marathon regulars, while others are first-timers excited for their very first run.

What begins as a few kilometres on the road often ends over coffee, conversations, and new friendships. Across the city, run clubs are evolving into communities where people come not only to improve their fitness but also to find a sense of belonging.

For Kavin Bharathi and Vedhanthan, founders of Voko Run Club, the idea began with a simple phone call.

"One day, Vedhanthan called me and simply asked, 'Should we start a run club?' We noticed there wasn't a major community in Chennai that catered to people in our age group, and we felt there was a gap. Instead of waiting for someone else to build it, we decided to create it ourselves," says Kavin.

What started with just five people gathering at Besant Nagar Beach has now grown into a thriving community, with some runs drawing more than 500 participants.

"From the beginning, we believed it could become something much bigger because our goal wasn't just to organise runs it was to make everyone feel welcomed, included, and like they belonged," the founders say.