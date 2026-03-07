The new creative feast for feed

We often admire a dish with our eyes before tasting it when it appears on our feed. A drizzle of chocolate sauce or the satisfying pull of melted cheese, these moments are meticulously captured to make viewers pause and immerse themselves in the drool-worthy scroll.

In a city like Chennai, where restaurants, cafés, home bakers, food brands, and cloud kitchens are steadily expanding the culinary landscape, striking visuals have become an essential ingredient.