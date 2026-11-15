The English willow made in Chennai

Having been around the sport since his childhood, playing it professionally until COVID-induced lockdown, Narayanan turned his attention towards repairing bats – making it his career.

“I played cricket for over 8 years until COVID put a break to everything,” he recalls. “I spent most of my time on the ground and not in classes. I did not have much of any skill other than in cricket. So I decided to do what I knew best, that is, repairing bats,” he says.

That’s how his venture, ‘Bat’s Man (BM)’ was born. Within a few months of starting his business, he took up selling bats in 2021, which meant he was no longer stationary in Chennai. The business required him to take multiple trips to Meerut – the hub of cricket-bat manufacturing in the world.