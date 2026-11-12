The dream that became DakshinaChitra

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At the time, I had no idea what DakshinaChitra would eventually become. In fact, I thought the museum would only succeed if it was located in Chennai. That was probably my biggest mistake! For six years, I went from one Tamil Nadu government IAS officer to another, looking at whatever land might be available in the city. I never saw more than three acres and usually much less. Gradually, I began to scale down my ambitions, thinking that perhaps I would have to limit the museum to selected elements of craft and architecture. Of course, none of the land I was shown ever materialised.

It was only in late 1990, when we were finally sanctioned land, that I could begin to put my ideas into practice. When I first saw the site, 27 kilometres from the city, I just knew it was perfect. I realised that here we could bring in entire houses and create settings in which craftspeople and folk performing artists would feel at home.

After we acquired the land, I approached Laurie Baker to discuss the kind of museum I had in mind. Dashrath Patel, formerly of NID, had also contributed ideas. But it was when Baker visited the site, walked around imagining the different regional settings and began sketching hypothetical scenes, that the full concept of the museum really came to life.

Did I envisage how the museum would eventually develop? Did I think it would become successful? Not really. I simply decided to do whatever I could and hope for the best. I had no idea whether the museum would succeed, but I felt I should at least try.

Why did I want to start a museum in the first place? I was not born in India. I was happy in my marriage to Raj Thiagarajan, but I felt I needed to be more than a wife and mother if I was to feel truly part of India. I had held various jobs and experimented with different kinds of work, but it was culture, together with my earlier experience of working in villages, that seemed to offer me a sense of belonging. I just needed to understand what I could do in that field.

Raj kept telling me that I should stop taking on various small jobs and think bigger. After much deliberation and with his encouragement, the idea of setting up a museum gradually took shape. It seemed a natural direction for me, even though I had no idea whether I had the ability to make it succeed.