The dirty picture: Over 75% of public toilets unclean, unsafe

CHENNAI: A field study on public sanitation and toilet infrastructure in Tamil Nadu has flagged serious shortcomings in maintenance, cleanliness, safety, and accessibility across urban and rural areas.
The study, conducted by the Forum for Indian Women Intellect in August, stressed that building toilets alone is not enough and that continuous maintenance must be prioritised.
The survey covered 49 toilets, including 43 under government control and six under private management. Of these, 42 were within Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) limits and seven in rural Dharmapuri district.
By facility type, the study inspected 42 women's toilets, six men's toilets, and one unisex facility.
Findings revealed that only nine government-controlled toilets (22.5%) were reasonably clean and equipped with basic amenities.
Among privately managed facilities, six were classified as reasonably clean, though the report noted that even these fell short of benchmark standards.
Key deficiencies included a lack of basic equipment and disinfectants, absence of sanitation workers, and erratic water supply. Inadequate water was recorded in six facilities, six lacked cleaning staff, and seven lacked cleaning materials.
Broken flooring, damaged doors and latches, poor ventilation, cobwebs, and areas vulnerable to snakes and insects were also reported.
The situation was particularly concerning in several colleges, where poorly maintained toilets surrounded by overgrown vegetation created safety risks for students and staff.
Waterlogging, missing doors, and the presence of venomous insects posed additional hazards, especially for women.
"NAAC guidelines expect one toilet per 25 female students. However, government women's arts colleges themselves neglect or fail to open such infrastructure. Is it fair for NAAC to strictly mandate that private colleges implement these stringent norms when government colleges fail to do so?" asked a private college principal.
In Kodungaiyur, a GCC school reportedly had just one sanitation worker, with toilets cleaned only once daily.
At a nearby GCC Anganwadi, workers faced water shortages and inadequate supplies, often purchasing cleaning materials out of their own wages. Protective gear such as masks was also found lacking.
Facilities across rural and urban TN routinely lacked necessities like water, lighting, ventilation, door locks, dustbins, ramps, and staff. At several locations, residents avoided using the facilities altogether.
"Inadequate sanitation disproportionately affects women, girls, transgender persons, the elderly, and the differently abled. Poor access to safe and clean toilets restricts women's mobility and participation in workplaces and public life, besides contributing to health problems," said P Sivakami, founder and president of the forum.
To fix these gaps, the study proposed 13 measures to modernise toilets, including replacing tiled surfaces with grout-free materials, installing sensor-based taps, flushes, and soap dispensers, adopting doorless Z-shaped entrances, improving ventilation, and creating rear service corridors for upkeep.
It also proposed real-time digital monitoring to track ammonia levels, odour intensity, sensor performance, and consumable availability.
Other recommendations included improved disability access, dedicated maintenance budgets, school sanitation education, awareness campaigns for rural and elderly users, clearer signage, and caretakers where needed.
Emphasising that sanitation must be treated as an ongoing public service rather than a headcount of constructed structures, the report called for dedicated financial allocation and round-the-clock monitoring to keep public toilets functional.
Govt offices/ hubs: Shastri Bhawan, Income Tax Office, ICF office, King Institute (office & nearby Anganwadi), Egmore Rajarathinam Stadium site, Marina Beach, Connemara Public Library, Kilpauk Cemetery, petrol pumps
Transit/ parks: Trains, railway stations, Harur Bus Stand, Natesan Park, Jeeva Nagar Park gym
Malls/ IT: VR, Nexus, Phoenix, Express Avenue, private IT offices
Healthcare: Kodungaiyur Primary Health Centre
Rural (Dharmapuri): Harur block (Sellampatti, Reppampatti, Theerthamalai, Ethiyampatti) & Pappireddipatti Block (Bethur, Kolagampatti)