The deadly K-lure

The process is a quiet trap: it begins with harmless daily tasks that slowly become a rigid routine. Much like the 'Blue Whale' challenge, these online 'missions' are designed to create a deep psychological bond. Over time, the game stops being a hobby and starts feeling like a command, leaving vulnerable teens feeling as if an unseen handler is directing their every move.

The case jolted the country, not because teenagers follow global culture, but because it revealed how algorithm-driven ecosystems can overwhelm adolescent vulnerability.