Meena Kandasamy's new novel explores deepfakes, violence, digital misogyny against women

Speaking ahead of the novel’s Chennai launch, Meena says her interest in deepfakes grew out of a broader concern with the post-truth world, where propaganda, misinformation and fabricated narratives increasingly shape public perception.

“I think, like a lot of people, I was very interested in what is happening as a consequence of what we call post-truth, in which lies are peddled, narrative propaganda is peddled, and a lot of people start believing things that are not actually happening,” she says.

While discussions around post-truth often centre on politics and misinformation, Meena wanted to examine how women are particularly vulnerable in this environment. Advances in technology have made fabricated sexual content increasingly convincing, easy to circulate and difficult to remove.