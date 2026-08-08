Chennai through a different lens: How walking communities are changing the way people see the city

CHENNAI: Community-led heritage and photo walks are encouraging Chennaiites to slow down, look closer and rediscover the city they thought they already knew.
For Madras Inherited, walking is a way of connecting people with Chennai's layered history.
The organisation began by documenting and conducting heritage walks through the historic houses of Mylapore before gradually expanding to neighbourhoods across the city.
"Walking for pleasure is a unique experience. Walking allows you to observe significant, often overlooked details, even on familiar paths. It fosters a connection with your surroundings, encourages pauses at intriguing spots, enables you to absorb the city's essence and, ultimately, helps you perceive it in a new light," says Ashmitha Athreya, head of operations, trustee and lead storyteller at Madras Inherited.
"Our heritage walks are meticulously researched and curated, involving extensive site reconnaissance visits before and after each walk. We ensure that everyone on the walk connects with the area and its history, whether they are first-time visitors or long-time residents," she says. Interestingly, Ashmitha believes the growing popularity of heritage walks has less to do with nostalgia than with the simple act of walking itself.
That experience resonated with participant Tharun Bathini, who says joining the walks completely changed the way he viewed Chennai. "Earlier, I only knew Chennai through a few famous landmarks. The walks helped me realise that every neighbourhood has its own history and identity. Now, whenever someone says Chennai is boring, I feel they probably haven't explored it enough," says Tharun.
If heritage walks invite participants to look into Chennai's past, photo walks encourage them to appreciate its present. Communities like The Chennai Photo Walk have transformed weekend photography into a shared experience where observation matters as much as the final photograph.
According to the core team, Naveen Kumar, Ramaswamy Nallaperumal and GV Balasubramanian, the walks are designed to be accessible and inclusive, creating opportunities for participants to learn from one another while exploring different neighbourhoods through a fresh perspective. The team believes the walks are less about taking the perfect picture and more about encouraging people to step outside, meet strangers who share similar interests and see familiar streets with fresh eyes.
"People often assume these walks are only for photographers, but we've always wanted them to be open to everyone," says the team. "We have people from different professions, different age groups and different levels of experience. What brings everyone together is curiosity."
The organisers say every route is carefully chosen. Sometimes the location dictates the theme; at other times, the season, festivals or changing light inspire the walk.
The walks attract an unusually diverse crowd. "Many IT professionals come here to unwind from their stressful jobs. One day a week, they want to spend time for themselves and their art," says Naveen.
For Brij Mohan, a member of The Chennai Photo Walk, the experience has been as much about people as photographs. The informal conversations that happen during the walks, he says, are often as memorable as the photographs themselves.
Another member, Om Gupta, echoes that sentiment, adding that the walks have helped him slow down and notice everyday moments that usually go unnoticed. Instead of rushing through the city, he now finds himself observing people, architecture and fleeting interactions that make each neighbourhood unique.
The community aspect is something participant Amruthavarshini values deeply. She says the walks have helped her appreciate Chennai's beauty beyond its familiar landmarks, making her realise that every street has its own character if one takes the time to observe it.
If one community teaches people to understand Chennai's history and another encourages them to observe its everyday life, Madras Frames asks participants to document it from their own perspective.
Mokesh Kumar from Madras Frames says the initiative started with just seven people who came together for a casual walk in Mylapore. What began as a small gathering has since evolved into a thriving community where anywhere between 75 and 100 participants join a walk.
Rather than following a single route together, Madras Frames divides participants into smaller groups and encourages them to explore independently before regrouping to discuss the stories behind their photographs.
"The photograph is only one part of the experience," says Mokesh. "When everyone comes back together, they share why they made a picture, what caught their attention and how they interpreted the same place differently. That's where conversations begin."
He adds that the organisation deliberately nurtures volunteers into leaders, ensuring that the community continues to grow collectively rather than depending solely on its founders.
One of the members Vaish says, "You get to meet new faces every single week and people who share similar perspectives. Walking slowly, observing and appreciating the beauty of little things around you brings mindfulness. You feel Chennai is yours. Walks give you a reason to explore your own city like a stranger or traveller."
"From art and craft to poetry, the streets are full of beauty and subjects. The biggest evolution is that people come here to learn, explore and connect. Our vision is for Madras Frames to become Chennai's walking memory. If Madras Frames can make people fall in love with their own city, that's the win," Vaish adds.
Participant Kumaraguru says the walks have introduced him to people he would otherwise never have met. "Many strangers from hobbyists and IT professionals to startup founders, photographers and other professional have become good connections through shared learning and future projects," he says, adding that documenting Chennai through different perspectives allows every participant to contribute to a larger visual memory of the city.