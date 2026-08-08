Chennai through a different lens: How walking communities are changing the way people see the city

For Madras Inherited, walking is a way of connecting people with Chennai's layered history.

The organisation began by documenting and conducting heritage walks through the historic houses of Mylapore before gradually expanding to neighbourhoods across the city.

"Walking for pleasure is a unique experience. Walking allows you to observe significant, often overlooked details, even on familiar paths. It fosters a connection with your surroundings, encourages pauses at intriguing spots, enables you to absorb the city's essence and, ultimately, helps you perceive it in a new light," says Ashmitha Athreya, head of operations, trustee and lead storyteller at Madras Inherited.

"Our heritage walks are meticulously researched and curated, involving extensive site reconnaissance visits before and after each walk. We ensure that everyone on the walk connects with the area and its history, whether they are first-time visitors or long-time residents," she says. Interestingly, Ashmitha believes the growing popularity of heritage walks has less to do with nostalgia than with the simple act of walking itself.

That experience resonated with participant Tharun Bathini, who says joining the walks completely changed the way he viewed Chennai. "Earlier, I only knew Chennai through a few famous landmarks. The walks helped me realise that every neighbourhood has its own history and identity. Now, whenever someone says Chennai is boring, I feel they probably haven't explored it enough," says Tharun.