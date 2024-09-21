The Axe Effect: A magic and mentalism show in Chennai

CHENNAI: In his crisp and well-fitted tuxedo, Aakarsh S Bhat takes the centre stage and creates magic. He has always been captivated by the unknown, be it magic or spirituality. Once started as a leisure interest, he took his hobby seriously when he was 16.

“I specialise in close up magic and stage mentalism. Back in the day, there was no one to teach me this genre of magic. I had to predominantly depend on books for learning the art of the unknown,” says Aakarsh.

The illusionist and mentalist from Bengaluru has made his foray in the city to mesmerise Chennai audiences with his The Axe Effect. The show is part of his Indian tour and will mark Aakarsh’s first public show in Chennai. “And I am super excited about it!” he adds.

“The Axe Effect is a magic and mentalism show which circles around my story of being an aspiring illusionist and mentalist. I take the audience on a journey of how I got into modern day magic,” he says.

The first half of the show promises to transport the viewers to a visual world of magic, and the second half will be all about magic related to the mind.

“The story gets intense in the second half and at the end of the show, I hope to leave the audience with goosebumps by sharing an inspirational and uplifting message through the finale act,” explains Aakarsh.

The Indian audience is just getting exposed to modern day magic and mentalism. When you say the word ‘magician’, they will immediately think of a magician they came across in a kids birthday party, where he pulls out pigeons, canes and silks.

“People have somehow lost interest in magic because they see the same tricks everywhere. But close up magic and stage mentalism are vast when it comes to the number of tricks you witness. And it uses everyday objects which people can relate to. Hence this modern day magic is picking up pace in India,” he states.

After having performed across countries, had his voice heard through his own TEDx talk sessions, and performing recently during the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding of the season, Aakarsh is here at Chennai for The Axe Effect, which is taking place today, from 7 pm onwards, at Medai- The Stage, Alwarpet.