Thanthi’s 2-day education fair opens with 70 stalls featuring over 60 colleges

CHENNAI: The ‘Daily Thanthi-VIT Chennai’ joint education fair, aimed at guiding students toward higher education opportunities, began here on Wednesday with enthusiastic participation from students.
Held at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre, the exhibition serves as a beacon for students who have completed Class 12 and are uncertain about their next steps.
The fair was jointly inaugurated by VIT Chennai Associate Vice-Chancellor D Thyagarajan, SRM Easwari Engineering College Principal Devasundari, Vels University V-C Sasi Prabha, Shiv Nadar University Registrar Nalluswamy, AMET University V-C G Thiruvasagam, Chennai Amrita Group Head R Bhoominathan, Rajalakshmi Group Executive Director Apoorva Hari, Daily Thanthi Advertising Head Saravanan and others from various universities.
More than 70 stalls featuring over 60 colleges and deemed universities are participating, covering diverse fields including medicine, engineering, agriculture, arts and sciences, catering, animation, aviation, artificial intelligence, and other disciplines. The fair is open to students and parents from 10 am to 6:30 pm with free admission. Students can attend with their parents or friends.
Education experts including Ramesh Prabha, IIT Madras’s Hari Krishnan, and Dr Gayathri addressed students’ queries and guiding them toward employment-oriented courses. Speaking at the event, V-C Thyagarajan said, “Students finishing Class 12 often feel confused about choosing their higher education path. This fair provides a valuable opportunity. Engineering is not just about computer science – software-based learning has integrated into all branches.”
Registrar Nallusamy noted the “fair’s annual usefulness for both students and parents”. Principal Devasundari added, “Female engineers will be in high demand in coming years. So girl students can choose core engineering courses and even get campus placements by the second year.”
The fair, described as more of an education festival than an exhibition, concludes on Thursday.