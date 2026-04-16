Thanthi’s 2-day education fair opens with 70 stalls featuring over 60 colleges

Held at the Nandambakkam Trade Centre, the exhibition serves as a beacon for students who have completed Class 12 and are uncertain about their next steps.

The fair was jointly inaugurated by VIT Chennai Associate Vice-Chancellor D Thyagarajan, SRM Easwari Engineering College Principal Devasundari, Vels University V-C Sasi Prabha, Shiv Nadar University Registrar Nalluswamy, AMET University V-C G Thiruvasagam, Chennai Amrita Group Head R Bhoominathan, Rajalakshmi Group Executive Director Apoorva Hari, Daily Thanthi Advertising Head Saravanan and others from various universities.