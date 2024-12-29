Thanks to rains, Chennai's reservoirs have enough water to last next summer: Metro Water Board

CHENNAI: The inflow in the catchment areas of city reservoirs has increased in a short period thanks to the recent heavy downpours in the region. The city reservoirs have reached a storage level of 10 TMC, sufficient to supply drinking water in the coming months.

In November, the storage capacity in the six reservoirs in the city and suburbs was 6 TMC against the total capacity of 13 TMC. Among the six, Poondi Reservoir did not have sufficient storage despite receiving Krishna water from Andhra Pradesh’s Kandeluru Dam.

Both the Water Resources Department (WRD) and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) stated that the water level usually increases in catchment areas only in December. The reservoirs saw a drastic surge in the inflow during the recent monsoon rainfall in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur.

As of Saturday, the major reservoirs in the city hold 10,280 mcft of water. Current storage levels at Poondi Reservoir are 3,135 mcft, Red Hills Reservoir 3,054 mcft, Chembarambakkam Dam 3,410 mcft, Cholavaram Reservoir 193 mcft and Kannankottai Thervoy Kandigai 488 mcft.

It is noted that the Veeranam Reservoir was dry a few months ago and gradually increased after the northeast monsoon commenced. At present, 1,270 mcft of water has been stored in the reservoir.

A senior CMWSSB official said that the reservoirs have adequate water, which will be sufficient even after next year’s summer. Also, the drinking water supply will not be disrupted to the residential areas in the city even if the NEM fails this year, as the water will be supplied through seawater desalination plants.