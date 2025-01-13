Thanks to early morning rains, Chennai breathes better on Bhogi day

CHENNAI: The city has been dreading the rains for years owning to the past experiences. But on the Bhogi day, the city breathed relatively clean air. Thanks to the early morning showers.

As per the Air Quality Index (AQI) data obtained from many monitoring stations across the city showed that the air quality was under the satisfactory levels, which means the AQI was less than 100, on Monday morning.

As per a TNPCB official, the rains would bring the pollutants down and wash tham away. "Moreover, we have deployed 27 teams of TNPCB officials and police to prevent people from burning plastics, tyres and other hazardous items. The teams were monitoring the city throughout the night. This year burning and bonfires were lesser," he explained.

However, dense smog was visible in some places due to some people burning wooden items, papers and packaging materials.