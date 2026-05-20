Thanjavur man dies of heart attack on bus bound for Chennai

The deceased was identified as Manikandan (27), who is married to a 24-year-old woman. The police said Manikandan had travelled from Thanjavur to Tiruchy on Tuesday night to visit a friend in Chennai. From Tiruchy, he later boarded a government bus bound for the Kilambakkam Bus Terminus.

The police said the bus with around 40 passengers had crossed Chengalpattu and was nearing the Paranur toll plaza on Wednesday morning when Manikandan suddenly complained of severe chest pain and collapsed unconscious in his seat.

The bus conductor tried to revive him by sprinkling water on his face, but he did not respond. The bus was immediately diverted from the toll plaza to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital, with all passengers on board. Doctors who examined Manikandan declared him dead on arrival and said he was suspected to have suffered a sudden cardiac arrest. On information, the Chengalpattu Town police arrived at the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.