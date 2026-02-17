Terminated Anna University guest faculty members staged protest at campus

CHENNAI: A group of about 50 members of guest faculties of Anna University, working in its various constituent colleges , have staged a demonstration at Chennai campus protesting that they were "abruptly terminated from the services".
In a statement issued by the 'Anna University Guest Faculty Association' in the late evening, it was alleged that for the past 10 to 15 years, a total 328 guest faculty members have been serving in the 16 constituent engineering colleges under Anna University.
"It is through them that educational activities are being conducted smoothly", the protesting members further alleged.
Disregarding those court orders, which allowed to work, the Anna University administration has continued to issue "dismiss" orders to guest faculty members.
This act amounts to contempt of court", the protesters claimed.