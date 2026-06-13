Terminal 5 to be satellite facility for Chennai airport: Director

CHENNAI: Chennai Airport Director Raja Kishore, on Saturday, said the construction of the fifth terminal will serve as a modern satellite facility for both passenger and cargo operations.
Speaking ahead of Yatri Suvidha Diwas (June 15), he said the airport would organise free medical check-ups, passenger assistance services, cultural programmes and other customer-centric activities for the day.
The airport director updated on upcoming facilities like the new integrated Terminal 3 and the new passenger plaza with a vehicle pick-up point. Terminal 3 works, currently at 42 per cent completion, is expected to be done by the end of December, and the passenger plaza is expected to be functional by the end of July.
Following Terminal 3's completion, plans are being drawn up for a fifth terminal within the airport premises. The proposed satellite terminal will cater to passenger operations and include a dedicated cargo section. It is also expected to facilitate faster cargo loading and unloading while offering advanced passenger amenities. The airport is preparing to introduce robot-assisted smart trolleys in check-in areas to improve passenger convenience.
On the proposed Parandur Greenfield Airport project, he clarified that any decision would be taken jointly by the Tamil Nadu and Central governments and that the Airports Authority of India would not make an independent decision on the matter.
Addressing monsoon-related challenges, the Airport Director said a large-scale stormwater drainage project is under way to prevent flooding around the runway and airport premises. The project, which will channel rainwater into the Adyar River, is about 60 per cent complete. Once finished, it is expected to minimise weather-related disruptions to flight operations.
The airport administration is also implementing measures to ease vehicular congestion within the airport complex and tackle the issue of stray dogs. Raja Kishore said the efforts are being carried out in coordination with animal welfare organisations and in compliance with Supreme Court guidelines.
He added that Chennai Airport had not received any information regarding a visit by senior AAI officials to discuss the Parandur project with the State government.
Raja Kishore said multiple development initiatives are under way to transform Chennai Airport into a more efficient and passenger-friendly aviation hub.