Terminal 5 to be satellite facility for Chennai airport: Director

Speaking ahead of Yatri Suvidha Diwas (June 15), he said the airport would organise free medical check-ups, passenger assistance services, cultural programmes and other customer-centric activities for the day.

The airport director updated on upcoming facilities like the new integrated Terminal 3 and the new passenger plaza with a vehicle pick-up point. Terminal 3 works, currently at 42 per cent completion, is expected to be done by the end of December, and the passenger plaza is expected to be functional by the end of July.

Following Terminal 3's completion, plans are being drawn up for a fifth terminal within the airport premises. The proposed satellite terminal will cater to passenger operations and include a dedicated cargo section. It is also expected to facilitate faster cargo loading and unloading while offering advanced passenger amenities. The airport is preparing to introduce robot-assisted smart trolleys in check-in areas to improve passenger convenience.