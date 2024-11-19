Tension in Arumbakkam as residents oppose demolition of 40-year-old Vinayagar temple

CHENNAI: Tensions flared in Arumbakkam's Janakiraman Colony when local residents protested the demolition of a 40-year-old Vinayagar temple. The Greater Chennai Corporation officials came to demolish the temple based on an order by the Madras High Court.

The dispute arose after a doctor from the neighbourhood filed a petition in the Madras High Court demanding the temple's demolition, stating that the structure was located on a stretch of road encroached upon in Ward 105 of Arumbakkam and was obstructing the flow of traffic, said a Daily Thanthi report.

Following the court's order to demolish the temple, officials from the Chennai Corporation’s zone 8 came to the spot on November 19 to carry out the demolition.

However, when the workers tried to begin demolition, they were met with strong resistance from the local residents, who staged a sit-in protest near the temple.

The situation quickly escalated as the protesters, including several local residents, gathered around the temple and blocked the demolition team. This led to tension in the area, with police being deployed to maintain order.