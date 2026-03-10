Tenders invited to operate multi-level parking facility in Egmore

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has invited bids through an e-auction to operate and manage a multi-level parking facility built within the Multi-Functional Complex (MFC) at Egmore railway station.
The facility is located on the Gandhi-Irwin Road side of the station, where parking floors have recently been completed and are ready to be brought into use.
The proposed contract covers parking spaces on the second, third and fourth floors of the complex. The selected licensee will be responsible for regulating vehicle entry and exit, organising parking arrangements, maintaining cleanliness of the premises and deploying manpower for day-to-day operations.
The operator will also be permitted to introduce passenger oriented facilities within the parking floors, subject to approval from the Railways. These may include pay-and-use toilets, electric vehicle charging stations and other services, with charges determined on market-based rates.
Two multi-functional complexes have been developed at Egmore station as part of infrastructure improvement works – one on the Gandhi-Irwin road side and another on the Poonamallee High road side. The buildings are designed to house retail establishments as well as organised parking facilities.
The e-auction will be conducted through the Indian Railways e-procurement portal on March 20 at 3.30 pm.