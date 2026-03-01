Tenders for 370 AC mini buses, 150 micro buses floated

The new seven-metre buses will be operated on routes with a maximum length of 10 km and will function without conductors. The headway is proposed to be between 15 and 20 minutes.

Prabhushankar said MTC had undertaken a comprehensive study along with the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority and identified 151 routes in addition to the existing 85 small bus routes.

He added that in the KTC region, 72 routes had been identified for mini bus operations. Of these, private mini buses were currently operating on only 11 routes, leaving 62 routes uncovered. He said that subsequently, MTC will procure more electric mini buses to improve last-mile connectivity. “Our ultimate objective is that no one in Chennai city should have to walk for more than five minutes to reach public transport,” he said.