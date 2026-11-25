CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated tenders to complete the balance architectural works, including entry and exit facilities, at the newly opened elevated Metro stations under Phase II.
The works also include carrying out pending repairs and addressing infrastructure-related requirements to improve passenger convenience.
According to CMRL, the remaining works will be taken up at the newly operational stations to ensure that all passenger facilities are completed. The agency will also conduct the necessary inspections to identify and address issues and demands raised by commuters.
As per CMRL, for some stations, the entry and exit work, from escalator and lift are pending, which will be promptly addressed. The move comes following the commencement of passenger services on the Yellow Line between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, connecting Vadapalani, in October. While train operations have begun on the stretch, certain architectural and associated works at the stations remain to be completed.
Meanwhile, CMRL has temporarily revised morning train timings on the Yellow Line from Tuesday. Services between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction will now commence at 7 am instead of the existing 6 am. The revised schedule is intended to facilitate construction and testing works at the remaining seven Metro stations in the Porur Junction–Vadapalani section.
The extended block hours will enable CMRL to expedite essential testing, including that of the Automatic Signalling System required for Unattended Train Operations (UTO). CMRL said that the changes were necessary to speed up the commissioning process and improve connectivity along the stretch, while acknowledging the inconvenience caused to passengers.