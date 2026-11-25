As per CMRL, for some stations, the entry and exit work, from escalator and lift are pending, which will be promptly addressed. The move comes following the commencement of passenger services on the Yellow Line between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction, connecting Vadapalani, in October. While train operations have begun on the stretch, certain architectural and associated works at the stations remain to be completed.

Meanwhile, CMRL has temporarily revised morning train timings on the Yellow Line from Tuesday. Services between Poonamallee Bypass and Porur Junction will now commence at 7 am instead of the existing 6 am. The revised schedule is intended to facilitate construction and testing works at the remaining seven Metro stations in the Porur Junction–Vadapalani section.