Tender floated to manage 7 Chennai-region rail projects under one roof

The consultant will provide Project General Management Services (PGMS) covering the Attipattu–Gummidipoondi 3rd and 4th lines, Tambaram–Chengalpattu 4th line, Villivakkam–Ambattur 5th and 6th lines, a new broad gauge line between Avadi and Guduvanchery, Gummidipundi–Gudur 3rd and 4th lines, Arakkonam–Renigunta 3rd and 4th lines, and Arakkonam–Chengalpattu doubling. Together, the projects span over 327 km.

The contract runs 60 months and is valued at around Rs.17.2 crore. Each line is in different stages, with some sanctioned and others awaiting approvals after completing DPR processes.

The 30.02 km Tambaram–Chengalpattu fourth line, approved by the Railway Ministry last year at Rs 713 crore, anchors the package. The corridor gets added attention with Tambaram designated as Chennai’s third terminal, Chengalpattu emerging as a key gateway, and the Kilambakkam bus terminus sitting within the section.

Also included is the sanctioned 6.4 km Villivakkam–Ambattur fifth and sixth lines, to be executed at Rs 182 crore. The additional lines are intended to augment capacity on the city’s western suburban corridor and reduce pressure on Chennai Central.