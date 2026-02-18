Tender floated for DPR of Guindy multi-modal transport hub

CHENNAI: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has floated a tender to prepare a feasibility study and detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Guindy integrated transport hub combining bus, suburban rail and Metro services, as reported by Thanthi TV.
Similar to the Broadway hub, the plan is to develop Guindy into a multi-modal transport complex with a modern bus terminus, commercial complex, parking facilities, and seamless connectivity between bus, train and Metro services.
The project gains significance as Guindy serves as a key junction linking the Chennai Beach-Tambaram suburban rail corridor and the Broadway route. More than one lakh commuters use this stretch.
In his budget speech last year, Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu had announced that multimodal transport terminals would be established in Guindy and Washermanpet, at Rs 50 crore each. Sources had told us that the Guindy Railway station, the Guindy Metro, and the bus terminus on Guindy Industrial Estate would be integrated to provide seamless connectivity to passengers.
Meanwhile, under the Amrit Bharat scheme, the Guindy railway station is being upgraded at a cost of Rs 13.5 crore, complementing the proposed integrated transport development.