CHENNAI: A 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her lover near Mangadu ten days ago, succumbed to her injuries at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on Saturday.
While the accused was arrested on murder attempt charges after the incident, the police have now altered the sections to murder.
According to the Mangadu police, the deceased was identified as Kasthuri (32) of Periya Koluthuvancheri in Paraniputhur near Kundrathur. She was separated from her husband and was living with her two children.
Kasthuri had allegedly developed a relationship with Sampath (38), a construction worker from the same locality, who frequently visited her house. However, she had recently started avoiding him. On the night of November 12, an argument broke out between the two, following which Sampath allegedly attacked her with a knife and stabbed her multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Kasthuri, who sustained severe injuries, was rescued by neighbours and admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, where she succumbed.