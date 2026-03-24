Ten AI-focused startups pitch at YNOS Gladiator event

Atlas, Chillbot, Prediscan, Sky1, Embryo, Farm Vaidya, Sudama Health, Sustainabyte, Gogo cabs and Wacto presented healthtech, agri-tech, mobility, energy and enterprise solutions.

Prediscan, led by Dr Karthik, showcased an AI-based retinal scan that detects cardiovascular risk within 60 seconds using existing hospital infrastructure, and is currently under clinical trials.

Sudama Health presented a nurse-led telemedicine model for rural areas, integrating diagnostics and AI-backed systems, Sustainabyte pitched an AI platform to optimise energy consumption in chiller systems, while Farm Vaidya, led by Ramaru Pravin, demonstrated a voice-based advisory platform delivering multilingual farm guidance through phone calls.

Chillbot presented a robotic beverage dispensing system for hospitality applications, while Gogo cabs was among the mobility-focused pitches.