Temporary changes in suburban train operations at Egmore railway station

CHENNAI: Due to the ongoing re-development works at Chennai Egmore Railway Station, the suburban trains regularly dealt in Platform No 10 and 11 (suburban platforms) at Chennai Egmore railway station will be dealt in Platform No 05 and 06 from February 8 to 18 for (10 days) from 09:00 pm to 05:00 am (08 hours), said a press release issued by Southern Railway.
Only during the block period all the EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu will run in Platform No 06 (express line) at the station. In return, all the EMU trains from Chengalpattu/Tambaram to Chennai Beach will run in Platform No 05 (express line) at the mentioned time in the Egmore station.
Meanwhile, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local trains leaving Chennai Beach at 08:55 pm, 10:20 pm, 11:30 pm would be fully cancelled except Sundays from February 8 to 18.
Guduvancheri - Chennai Beach EMU local leaving
Guduvancheri at 09:05 pm, 10:10 pm and 11:15 pm will terminate at Tambaram except Sundays from February 8 to 18.
Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local leaving Chennai Beach at 09:30 pm, 10:00 pm, 11:40 pm on Sundays ( February 8 and 15) will be fully cancelled.
Tambaram – Chennai Beach EMU local leaving Tambaram at 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm and 11:40 pm will be fully cancelled on Sundays ( February 8 and 15), added the release.