Temporary changes in suburban train operations at Egmore railway station

Only during the block period all the EMU trains from Chennai Beach to Tambaram/Chengalpattu will run in Platform No 06 (express line) at the station. In return, all the EMU trains from Chengalpattu/Tambaram to Chennai Beach will run in Platform No 05 (express line) at the mentioned time in the Egmore station.

Meanwhile, Chennai Beach – Tambaram EMU local trains leaving Chennai Beach at 08:55 pm, 10:20 pm, 11:30 pm would be fully cancelled except Sundays from February 8 to 18.