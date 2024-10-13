Teen traveling footboard on train near Royapuram hits pole; video caught on camera

CHENNAI: A 16-year-old youth who traveled footboard on a suburban train and hit a pole along the railway tracks near Royapuram and suffered grievous injuries.

While the incident happened on October 9, a video of the incident, purportedly taken by a friend of the teen went viral on social media.

The injured student was identified as K Abilash of Madhavaram, pursuing a hotel management course at a private institute near Broadway.

On Wednesday, Abilash had taken the suburban train to travel to his home when the incident happened between Royapuram and Washermanpet, police said.

In the video, Abilash can be seen traveling footboard in a nearly empty compartment and he was looking the other side when he hit the pole and fell off.

His friends got off at the next station and with the help of railway police, moved him to a hospital.

"Fortunately, the boy is out of danger. Despite several awareness campaigns by the authorities, the youth do not seem to understand the dangers of footboard travelling, " said a railway police officer.

Government Railway Police (Royapuram) have registered a case and are investigating.