Teen murdered, body dumped in grave near Gummidipoondi

The deceased was identified as R Ranjan of Sanaputhur village near Gummidipoondi. Ranjan had completed school recently and had enrolled in a college in Chennai to continue education.

Investigations revealed that on Thursday night, Ranjan left home telling that he was going to meet friends, but never returned. On Friday morning, villagers found his body with grievous injuries in a grave in the outskirts of their village.

Pathirvedu Police rushed to the scene upon information, secured his body and moved it to a GH for post-mortem. They said that Ranjan would frequently consume liquor with his friends. A few days ago, he had a fight with a friend, following which neighbours intervened and settled the dispute.

Preliminary probe revealed that Ranjan had made derogatory remarks about another man’s wife, and the man ganged up and murdered him. “He came home around 8.30 last night and left immediately. People say he was last seen with four boys. We did not know who they were. He celebrated his birthday only last week,” said a relative of the deceased.

Pathirvedu Police have registered a case of murder and are investigating.