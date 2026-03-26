Teen, minor held for attack spree near Central station

CHENNAI: The Chennai police have arrested a teenager and a minor boy in connection with the attack spree near Central railway station on Tuesday (March 24) night, in which a government servant and a guest worker were attacked in failed robbery attempts.
The arrested persons were identified as Guruprasad (18) of Moolakothalam near Washermenpet and his 17-year-old accomplice.
The police sources said that they first accosted guest worker, Mohammed Chand (26), on Wall Tax Road. Mohammed is employed at a biryani outlet and was walking back home after closing the shop when two youths intercepted him and demanded money.
When he refused, they physically assaulted him, after which one of them attacked him with a knife and fled. Mohammed Chand sustained bleeding injuries and was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.
In another incident within an hour, the duo attacked R Gunasekaran (54) of Tiruvannamalai, a government staff member waiting at the bus stop near RGGGH to board his bus to reach his hostel.
Gunasekaran ran for cover inside the hospital, after which the duo fled.
The Flower Bazaar Police registered a case and traced the suspects. They noted that Guruprasad already has a criminal case. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody. The juvenile was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and admitted to the correctional facility for boys and girls in Kelly's.