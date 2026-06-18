Teen girl calls 1098, leads to rescue 9 child labourers from popular textile shop in T Nagar

CHENNAI: A minor girl’s call to the child helpline, 1098, to complain how she was forced to work at a popular textile shop in T Nagar, instead of pursuing higher education despite passing Class 10, led to the rescue of nine children forced into child labour at the shop.
The rescue was part of the month-long inspection drive across Tamil Nadu by the State Labour Department in connection with the Day against Child Labour that falls on June 12.
“The child expressed regret that despite having completed class 10 she was unable to pursue higher education," an official told DT Next, adding that the child was forced by her parents despite her wish to study.
Acting on the call, the officials inspected the shop and rescued the teenagers aged between 15 to 17, including one from Tripura, who had been working there for periods ranging between two weeks and up to a year. The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) helped reunite the children with their parents, said officials.
A source said the shop had been repeatedly violating the Child and Adolescent Labour (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, and noted that a similar incident was reported last year. “However, no child was rescued last year, as someone within the department tipped off the shop management about the surprise inspection. This year we ensured that the children are rescued," added the source.
In a similar effort, officials also rescued a teenage boy from a biryani shop in Tambaram.
An official blamed the low penalty for violating the law for offenders and agents repeating the crime despite facing action. "The only consequence that the offender faces is a penalty. Also, reputed firms, shops, and enterprises are fined only Rs 5,000, while smaller shops are fined huge amounts," alleged the source.