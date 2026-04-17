Teen arrested for assaulting woman traffic cop in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 17-year-old boy has been taken into custody for allegedly assaulting a woman traffic constable after she pulled him over for traffic violations at Vyasarpadi Market Junction on Thursday evening.
The officer, identified as 28-year-old Booma Sri, a Grade II constable with the Vyasarpadi Traffic Enforcement Wing, was on duty around 5 pm when she stopped a scooter being ridden without a number plate and in the wrong direction. Police noted that the rider appeared to be intoxicated.
During the stop, the teenager reportedly argued with the constable, verbally abused her, and physically attacked her. He pushed her to the ground, injuring her hand. She was treated at Government Stanley Hospital and later filed a complaint at the Vyasarpadi police station.
Based on her complaint, police registered a case and arrested the juvenile, a resident of P Kalyanapuram in Vyasarpadi. He was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, and placed him in a correctional home.
Authorities also revealed that the teen already has a Pocso case registered against him and was already attending court proceedings. Further investigations are ongoing.