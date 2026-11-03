Ticketing glitches at Chennai Metro Rail stations rankle passengers

Both passengers waiting to enter the stations and those attempting to leave after their journeys were affected. Speaking to DT Next, G Venkatesan, secretary, TN Secretariat Association, said, “I boarded the train at Government Estate Metro station and reached Vadapalani Phase I station at 6:15 pm. I had booked the ticket through the mobile App. But due to a glitch, I was unable to scan my ticket at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gate to exit the station.”

Venkatesan added that he was stranded inside the station for nearly an hour. Also, he pointed out that staff at the ticket counter too suffered unable to print tickets. The technical glitch, which lasted around an hour, caused considerable frustration among commuters who depend on the Metro for their daily travel. Normal ticketing and exit operations were restored.