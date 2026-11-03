Ticketing glitches at Chennai Metro Rail stations rankle passengers

CHENNAI: Technical glitches in the Chennai Metro Rail ticketing system inconvenienced commuters on Tuesday evening, leaving passengers struggling to purchase tickets and exit Metro stations for nearly an hour.
The technical issue disrupted ticketing services across Metro stations, preventing passengers from purchasing tickets to continue their journeys.
Commuters who had already completed their journeys also faced difficulties exiting the stations, as the system failed to process their exit transactions smoothly. The disruption led to inconvenience for passengers, particularly those in a hurry to reach their destinations during the evening hours.
Both passengers waiting to enter the stations and those attempting to leave after their journeys were affected. Speaking to DT Next, G Venkatesan, secretary, TN Secretariat Association, said, “I boarded the train at Government Estate Metro station and reached Vadapalani Phase I station at 6:15 pm. I had booked the ticket through the mobile App. But due to a glitch, I was unable to scan my ticket at the Automated Fare Collection (AFC) gate to exit the station.”
Venkatesan added that he was stranded inside the station for nearly an hour. Also, he pointed out that staff at the ticket counter too suffered unable to print tickets. The technical glitch, which lasted around an hour, caused considerable frustration among commuters who depend on the Metro for their daily travel. Normal ticketing and exit operations were restored.
“I am unsure if all stations faced the issue. But such incidents during peak hours are irritating,” added Venkatesan.