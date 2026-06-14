Technical glitch jams doors of Metro train at Tiruvottiyur station

CHENNAI: A technical glitch caused the door of a Metro coach to remain shut at the Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro Station on Saturday afternoon.
The Chennai Metro Rail personnel resolved the issue in minutes.
The CMRL in a press note, said that a train's door remained shut when it arrived at the Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro station at 3 pm on Saturday due to a snag.
The station staff immediately alerted the train operator and assisted them on the issue.
"The issue was resolved within ten minutes, and normal operations resumed. There was no impact on train services for the remainder of the day," stated the Metro Rail statement, adding that the passengers did not face any discomfort during the incident, as adequate air-conditioning was maintained inside the train.