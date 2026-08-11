Technical glitch hit services for 4 hours at Passport Seva in Tambaram

With no clear information or alternative arrangements initially provided, several applicants grew frustrated and engaged in heated arguments with officials outside the centre.

Employees at the centre later informed the applicants that the server was down and affecting verification and other services. They also said the disruption was not limited to the Tambaram centre, with passport offices in several major cities across the country reportedly facing a similar issue. Officials assured the applicants that services would resume once the server problem was resolved.

The online services resumed after nearly four hours. However, registration and verification processes continued at a slower pace, resulting in further delays for those waiting at the centre.