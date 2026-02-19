Techie sexually abused at Tondiarpet Metro station

CHENNAI: A woman techie was sexually harassed by a guest worker at the Tondiarpet Metro railway station on Wednesday. Police have arrested the 25-year-old man.
The woman was waiting for her train at the platform when the accused, who was in an inebriated conditon sexually harassed her. The woman cried for help, after which other passengers secured the man and handed him over to the police.
After investigations, the police arrested the accused, Anil Chaudary, who worked as a welder. He was produced before a magistrates' court and remanded in judicial custody.
In another incident, Madipakkam All Women Police arrested a 28-year-old man on Wednesday for the sexual harassment of a minor girl during a funeral procession in Adambakkam.
The accused, identified as Yuvaraj, a resident of Alandur, was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.