Techie launches site crowdsource complaints on Tasmac

The platform, titled "TASMAC Scam Watch" (https://tasmac-scam.vercel.app/), allows users to submit complaints against specific Tasmac shops by selecting the district, area and shop number, and entering the amount allegedly collected above the printed MRP. Users can also upload photographs of bottles, payment screenshots, bills and videos as proof.

"When I published this over the last two days, I realised many other people are also working on similar applications," said Deepak Sivakumar, an IT professional who said the initiative was aimed at documenting and exposing repeat instances of overcharging.