Techie dies after car collides with his bike near Taramani

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old software engineer died after a car hit his motorcycle near VHS Hospital bus stop on Rajiv Gandhi Salai near Taramani on Friday night. The deceased was identified as M Madhan of Injambakkam.
Police said that he was an employee at a firm in Manapakkam and was riding back home after work when he met with the accident.
The car that was trailing his bike hit the vehicle, causing Madhan to lose his balance and fall off the bike. Passerby rushed to his aid and Madhan was rushed to a hospital, where he died during the early hours of Saturday.
Police identified the car driver as C Christuraj (39) of Perungudi. Based on a complaint lodged by Madhan’s mother, Mylapore Traffic Investigation Wing registered a case against him. The driver has been booked under several sections including 106 (1) (causing death by negligence).
In another incident, a first-year college student died after being hit by the Jaipur Express while crossing the railway tracks near Pattaravakkam, between Ambattur and Villivakkam stations, on Friday evening. The deceased was identified as M Gayathri (18).