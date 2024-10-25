Techie conned of gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh by sex worker in Chennai

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man was allegedly conned of gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh by a sex worker in the city.

The victim was identified as an IT professional residing at West Mambalam.

The victim met the sex worker through the Locanto app and he had paid Rs 6,000 to spend leisure time with her.

The accused has been identified as a woman with an online name Madhavi Latha, aged 25, according to the police.

She visited the IT professional’s house in West Mambalam on October 22. While leaving his house, she stole gold coins worth Rs 2 lakh from the cupboard, the police said.

The man has filed a complaint with the Ashok Nagar police station.

The police are browsing through the CCTV footage to identify the accused.