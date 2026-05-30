Tech-ing it out: Citizen-led platform maps bribery allegations across Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Within days of its launch, a citizen-led online platform that allows people to anonymously report alleged bribery demands and administrative irregularities across Tamil Nadu has received around 70 complaints.
Makkal Saatchi, the publicly accessible database of grievances was developed by Chennai-based IT professional Deepak Sivakumar, builds on his earlier Tasmac-focused reporting platform, which he said received around 270 complaints from the public.
The new portal allows users to anonymously report alleged bribery demands and administrative irregularities across 75 categories spanning government offices, public services, law enforcement, land administration, welfare schemes, local bodies, business licensing, utilities, and digital services.
"The platform was built over 10 to 15 days, although the underlying categorisation and data architecture had been planned over a longer period," Deepak said. The 75 categories are grouped into broader themes, each containing multiple sub-categories. Once users select an incident type, the system automatically generates a complaint form tailored to that particular issue.
The platform does not require users to create an account or provide personal details. To submit a complaint, users are required to select the district, locality and office involved, choose the relevant category, enter details of the incident and, where applicable, mention the amount allegedly demanded. Users can also upload supporting documents. Names and contact details can be withheld, though the platform records technical information such as IP addresses for security purposes.
Among the most frequently reported categories so far are certificate-related bribes, registration office complaints, online application approvals, patta and land record issues, VAO and Tahsildar office grievances, e-Sevai overcharging, survey department complaints, traffic police-related allegations.
The dashboard also allows users to browse complaints district-wise and office-wise. Chennai currently accounts for the highest number of reports, followed by Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Coimbatore, Dindigul, and Tirupur.
While the public dashboard currently displays 58 complaints, Deepak said the platform had received around 70 submissions, with some reports still awaiting review and publication. Complaints on the platform so far collectively allege more than Rs 4.28 crore in bribe demands.
However, the website explicitly states that these are citizen-submitted allegations and not established findings. Only four complaints currently carry a "verified" tag. "Complaints receive that designation when users submit supporting evidence such as screenshots, photographs, or transaction records," Deepak explained. The remaining complaints are published as unverified public submissions.
The website positions itself as a public reporting and pattern-tracking platform, and directs citizens seeking formal action to approach the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and other competent authorities. "The objective is to create a structured repository for complaints that are often scattered across informal channels," added Deepak.