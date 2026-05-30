Tech-ing it out: Citizen-led platform maps bribery allegations across Tamil Nadu

"The platform was built over 10 to 15 days, although the underlying categorisation and data architecture had been planned over a longer period," Deepak said. The 75 categories are grouped into broader themes, each containing multiple sub-categories. Once users select an incident type, the system automatically generates a complaint form tailored to that particular issue.

The platform does not require users to create an account or provide personal details. To submit a complaint, users are required to select the district, locality and office involved, choose the relevant category, enter details of the incident and, where applicable, mention the amount allegedly demanded. Users can also upload supporting documents. Names and contact details can be withheld, though the platform records technical information such as IP addresses for security purposes.