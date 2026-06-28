TECC celebrates 14 years of strengthening Taiwan-South India ties

CHENNAI: The Taipei Economic and Cultural Center (TECC) in Chennai marked its 14th anniversary recently, celebrating over a decade of advancing relations between Taiwan and South India across trade, investment, technology, education, and cultural exchanges.
To commemorate the milestone, TECC unveiled a new plaque in a ceremony officiated by Director-General Stephen SC Hsu and S Vijaykumar, head of the MEA Branch Secretariat, Chennai, attended by approximately 50 guests.
Since its establishment in 2012, TECC has served as a de facto Taiwan Consulate connecting Taiwan with 3 southern states, 3 Union Territories, and Sri Lanka. Under Hsu’s leadership over the past year, cooperation has expanded significantly across multiple sectors.
Bilateral trade reached a record $12.5 billion in 2025, up from $10.6 billion in 2024, with 2026 already showing a 30% year-on-year increase. More than 300 Taiwanese companies operate across India, with 75% based in South India, representing cumulative investments exceeding $5.7 billion and creating over 214,000 jobs.
“We foresee ‘Design from Taiwan, Make in Tamil Nadu’ becoming a global benchmark,” said Hsu. “The partnership represents IT not just as Information Technology but as the enduring India-Taiwan relationship going to infinity.”