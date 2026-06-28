TECC celebrates 14 years of strengthening Taiwan-South India ties

To commemorate the milestone, TECC unveiled a new plaque in a ceremony officiated by Director-General Stephen SC Hsu and S Vijaykumar, head of the MEA Branch Secretariat, Chennai, attended by approximately 50 guests.

Since its establishment in 2012, TECC has served as a de facto Taiwan Consulate connecting Taiwan with 3 southern states, 3 Union Territories, and Sri Lanka. Under Hsu’s leadership over the past year, cooperation has expanded significantly across multiple sectors.