Teacher transfer counselling halted, minister's wife gets transfer; vacancy hits Chennai school

Teacher transfer counselling halted amid court case

General transfer counselling for teachers working in government primary, high and higher secondary schools is usually conducted through the Education Management Information System (EMIS) portal. The transfer counselling process for the current academic year had been scheduled for June. However, the counselling was subsequently halted following court orders.

Amid the delay in the general counselling process, the transfer granted to the Law Minister's wife has reportedly raised questions among other teachers.Teachers have questioned how the transfer was granted when the general counselling process itself had been stopped. There has also been criticism that the transfer could have been influenced by the location of the Minister's official residence on Greenways Road in Chennai.