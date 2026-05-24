Teacher killed, five including four kids injured as car plunges 30 feet from flyover near Kundrathur

The deceased was identified as Prabhakaran (45) of Avadi, who was working at a government school in Ponneri Kuppam. He sustained severe head injuries and died on the spot, police said.

The injured were identified as Sasikala (35), also a government school teacher, and children Lokesh (7), Madhuzhini (15) and Kazhali (12). They were admitted to the Government Hospital in Tambaram for treatment.