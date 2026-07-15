Teacher held for hammer assault on boy in Chennai

CHENNAI: A class 6 student at a private school in Mogappair suffered a wrist fracture after he was allegedly assaulted with a hammer by the PE teacher during a class on Tuesday. The Mogappair police arrested the teacher based on a complaint filed by the boy's parents.
The arrested teacher was identified as C Levin. A probe revealed that the student was at the playground when he allegedly disturbed an arrangement that Levin had prepared for kindergarten students.
Agitated by the student’s act, the PE teacher allegedly swung a hammer at him, and as the student raised his arm to defend himself from the blow, the hammer struck his wrist causing a fracture, the police said.
After the 11-year-old student told his mother about the incident, she informed the school’s management and then lodged a police complaint based on which the police registered a case and started an inquiry.
On Wednesday morning, Levin was brought in for questioning and was subsequently arrested. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.