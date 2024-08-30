TBM Kolli completes 903 m tunnel drive from Ayanavaram to Otteri metro stations

CHENNAI: Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) Kolli completed tunnelling between Ayanavaram metro station to Otteri metro station yesterday, Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) said in a statement on Friday. This marks a milestone in the expansion of the Phase II project.

TBM Kolli (S-81) commenced tunnelling work on Route 3 on July 11 last year at the Ayanavaram Metro Rail Station and completed 903 meters of tunnel work and broke through at the Otteri shaft yesterday.

Route 5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur is 44.6 km long, with 39 elevated metro rail stations and 6 tunnel metro rail stations.

Route 3 will cover the first 9 km from Madhavaram Dairy to Kellis.

The tunnel construction work for the length is being executed by Tata Projects, and 7 tunnel boring machines are being used for this purpose.

So far, six tunnels have been completed by Tata Projects under contract TU-01.

In total, CMRL has achieved 7 TBM breakthroughs in the Phase-2 project.

The tunnel section between Ayanavaram and Otteri is the most complex tunnel section, in which the first 500-meter tunnelling run with a sharp 220 m radius curve and the last 200 m tunnel run with 280 m radius curves were completed by TBM Kolli, the CMRL said.

Also, this tunnel operation faced huge challenges as it passed through densely populated areas and more than 100 bore wells, the statement added.