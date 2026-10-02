TBM ‘Adyar’ breaks through at RK Salai, CMRL achieves hat-trick in three days

After starting at Royapettah station on December 29, 2025, the machine took 277 days to break through the other end at RK Salai station, during which 'Adyar' had to negotiate several critical structures along Royapettah High Road, including Peters Bridge, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) building, Andhra School, and several shop lots.

The tunnel was constructed through silty sand with an overburden of approximately 9 to 13 metres.

As many as 11 cutterhead interventions were carried out during the tunnelling operation.